HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the Nagarjunasagar by polls to be held tomorrow n Saturday (April 17), in the State of Telangana.

According to police sources around 4,000 state police personnel, including central forces, are being deployed at the constituency for security purposes.

Around 346 polling stations have been set up and police have identified 108 as critical ones.

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 7 PM.

A total of 19 candidates withdrew their nominations leaving 41 candidates in the fray. Major political parties, other recognized political parties, and independents filed 77 nominations.

Of the nominations considered on the 31st of last month, 17 were rejected and 19 were withdrawn.

Election officials say three EVMs will be used at each polling booth during the election, Each EVM will have the capacity of having the names of 16 candidates.

The bypoll for the constituency was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah who passed away in December last year.

Nomula Bhagat son of Narsimhaiah was announced as the TRS candidate, while the BJP has fielded Dr P Ravi Kumar as its candidate. The Congress has fielded senior leader K Jana Reddy as its candidate. Jana Reddy lost from the same constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.

While Bhagath is a practising advocate at the Telangana High Court, BJP's Dr Ravi Kumar Naik, worked as a government civil surgeon before joining the saffron party recently. The strong contender would be Congress candidate Jana Reddy who had won the seat seven times from 1983, but lost to Narasimhaiah in the 2018 assembly elections

In a last-minute bid despite the coronavirus second wave Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao braved the situation and addressed a public meeting in the constituency on April 14 urging voters to cast their votes after he explained the welfare schemes and the development works done by the TRS in the region.

Though candidates from other parties and independents are in the fray, this contest would be mainly between the ruling TRS and the other two major parties-BJP and Congress.

However political analyst Prof K Nageswar states that in the Nagarjuna Sagar by-polls the battle is mainly between TRS and Congress as the BJP could not match up despite the Dubbak Assembly by-poll win and the GHMC elections.

Also Read: Telangana: Municipal Elections For 2 Corporations 5 Municipalities To Be Held On April 30 , Check Notification Details