Telangana Police Enlist Locals Support To Make Mulugu, Kotghagudam Maoist Free

KHAMMAM: DGP M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday visited areas in districts of Warangal and Khammam that are Maoist-infested. He had discussions with the district officials. They were planning the strategies in order to free youth from Maoist influence.

The DGP inaugurated a police training centre at Mulugu. He also inaugurated Battle Obstacle Assault Course (BOAC) tracks at Jakaram village. He later distributed blankets to Gothi Koyas in Mulugu.

The DGP spoke about the Maoist issues and effort to restrain Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state. He added that they will be taking the assistance of local youths in order to solve this issue. He said that have planned the strategies and now the intelligence wing is working towards keeping the Maoists away from the state.

They are preparing youth for police recruitment and will work towards making Kothagduem, a Maoist-free district. With the use of modern technology, they are trying to track the Maoists and their movements.

The states are trying to recruit students into recreational activities and other things to keep them away from getting into Maoist influence. They are keeping the students busy in order to ensure they stay away from any such menace.