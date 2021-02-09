Telangana Opposition Leaders Provoking Tribals For Political Mileage: Saidi Reddy

Huzurnagar MLA S SaidiReddy rubbished the allegations of Opposition parties against him in connection with the alleged land encroachments in Gurrambodu tanda of Suryapet District. He dared to resign from his MLA seat if the opposition leaders proved the allegations against him and challenged them to resign from their elected positions if they failed to do so.

He alleged that TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy encouraged land encroachments and fake land pattas during his stint as MLA and Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. But after I won in the by-polls, two MROs were suspended due to complaints lodged during my term,” the MLA said, speaking to media at TRS Legislative Party office on Monday.

SaidiReddy stated that opposition leaders were targeting him only on political mileage. He said, while Uttam Kumar Reddy was trying to blame the State Government for his crimes, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar was staging a drama in the name of Grosairijana Bha Yatra. He alleged that both parties were seeking to gain public support ahead of the Nagarjuna Sagar by-polls.

Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar Ramavath said the BJP leaders had no love or affection towards the tribals as they were only interested in votes. He told that only the TRS government was working for the development and welfare of the tribals with commitment. “CM K Chandrashekhar Rao upgraded several tribal hamlets into gram panchayats for their development,” he said.