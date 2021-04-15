The Telangana State Election Commission on Thursday has issued notification for the elections for two Municipal Corporations and five municipalities, which will be held on April 30.

Nominations can be filed between 16 and 18 of April from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM and scrutiny of nominations will take place on the 19th.

The Model code of conduct will be applicable to the area where the elections are notified.

Elections for 248 wards in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation, and Achampet, Siddipet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities will be held. The last date for filing nominations is April 18 and they can be withdrawn before April 22. A total of 1,532 Polling stations will be set up for the polls.

The Election Commission has also issued an option for the postal ballot facility. Persons with disabilities, senior citizens above 80 years and anyone found COVID-19 positive can avail of this facility.

GHMC Single Ward Elections: Apart from the above municipal elections, the SEC also notified for the elections for Lingojiguda Ward (No 18) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits which will also be held on April 30.