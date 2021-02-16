Telangana Graduate MLC Polls 2021: Nominations Start From Today

HYDERABAD: Nominations for the Telangana Graduate MLC constituencies of Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda started from today,Tuesday as per the election notification released today.

The last date for filing nominations will be February 23.

The nominations will be scrutinised within one day, and the deadline for withdrawal is February 26.

Polling will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on March 14.

Counting of votes will be taken up on March 17, and the polling process will be concluded on March 22.

As many as 5.6 lakh graduates enrolled to vote in the ensuing elections, which is more than double the number when compared to the last election in the same constituencies as per reports published in the Siasat.

In the Telangana Legislative Council, the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar constituency was represented by BJP’s N. Ramachander Rao while Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) represented the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency in the council. The tenure of the sitting MLCs – N Ramachandra Rao and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is ending on March 28.

