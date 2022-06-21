Telangana Congress Issues Ultimatum to KCR Govt to release Rythu Bandhu to Farmers for Kharif Season

In a move to increase the pressure on Telangana state government to release Rythu Bandhu fund, the opposition Congress party issued ultimatum to the State government to release Rythu Bandhu fund to the farmers for ongoing Kharif season immediately.

The party also said they will launch state wide agitations if the government failed to release the funds immediately into the bank accounts of farmers in the state for the current crop season.

Under Rythu Bandhu scheme, the state government extends financial support to land-owning farmers at the beginning of the crop season through direct benefit transfer so that they can take care of he initial investment needs and do not fall into a debt trap.

Each farmer gets Rs 5,000 per acre per crop season without any ceiling on the number of acres. The grant helps them cover the expenses on input requirements such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and labour.

