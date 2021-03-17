TDP's JC Diwakar Reddy Predicts Congress Doom in Telangana

Former MP and TDP leader from Tadipatri in Anantapur, JC Diwakar Reddy made sensational statements about the fate of the Congress in State of Telangana politics and foretold that it would cease to exist in Telangana after the year 2023–24.

The TDP leader who was on a visit to the city ,made a stopover to the Telangana Assembly premises on Tuesday and met Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and MLC Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. He spent over an hour chatting with the Congress leaders and the prospects of the party in the upcoming Assembly by-polls in Nagarjuna Sagar, which is due on April 17th.

During the course of conversation, the motormouth leader made several interesting comments. He said that he felt bad about the situation of the Congress Party in the State. Senior leaders vying for the chief minister post ended up destroying the party prospects here. The TDP leader said that the Congress would soon shut shop in the five southern states. Speaking further he said that Rahul Gandhi would go abroad, Sonia Gandhi would end up doing prayers and chanting, and Bhatti Vikramarka would end up farming under the Sitarama project, he mocked jocularly.

He challenged that the Congress would not come to power in Telangana after 2024 and the party would vanish. Congress leader Jana Reddy would have to fight it alone in Nagarjuna Sagar by-polls and instead it would be better if his son Raghuveer comes forward, Diwakar Reddy said.

The TDP leader said that though he was in the TDP, the Congress was his maternal party and he would never forget it. We cannot abuse the party and yet we can't survive in it. As we had no other choice we moved to the TDP, he lamented.

We had suggested to Chandrababu that the Capital city should have been in Vizag, or Nagarjuna Sagar or the Donakonda region. Donakonda has 35,000 acres of Government land and it would have been easier to develop, he remarked.

I was very close to the late Dr YSR family. I hate Chandrababu, he revealed. Criticising the Congress further, he said that in the 56 years of United Andhra Pradesh's existence (Congress) ruled for 50 years. You never let anyone including Chenna Reddy, T Anjaiah and others complete their terms as CMs and brought them down from power. You curbed powerful leadership by making women as ministers and which is why the people of Telangana have lost faith in the Congress party, he remarked rather caustically. JC Diwakar Reddy stated that the Congress party made Kiran Kumar Reddy the CM to politically undermine YS Jagan's political chances.

MLA Rajagopal Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership. '' You flew away from the Congress nest and we are left dependent on the party, " said Jeevan Reddy. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka expressed confidence and said that, "We will defeat the TRS and come to power in 2023-24,'' to whichJC Diwakar wished him all the best and left after his tete-e-tete with the Telangana Congress leaders.