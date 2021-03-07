TDP Stalled Distribution of House Sites To 2 Lakh People: Gudivada

VISAKHAPATNAM: Castigating TDP leadership for vehemently opposing development activities in Vizag, YSRCP has said that the Opposition has no moral right to seek votes for the civic polls.

They have sternly opposed Vizag being executive capital, they have stalled distribution of house sites to two lakh people, placed hurdles for building a guest house and tried to damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam on various counts and shamelessly the father-son duo have come to town seeking votes, said Gudivada Amarnath here on Saturday.

Addressing a media conference he said that TDP has no interest in developing Visakhapatnam or North Andhra region, but in return looted the place for personal and political gains. The MLA said that opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is set to spoil the brand image of Visakhapatnam on multiple accounts, even by involving in land-grab cases but was now shedding crocodile tears to gain political mileage ahead of Municipal polls. After facing a major defeat in Naidu’s own constituency in Kuppam Panchayat elections, Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh have come for GVMC elections campaign with a faulty narrative and fake promises.

How can Chandrababu and Lokesh ask for votes in Vizag when they are opposing it to be Executive Capital. There were many land grabs during the Chandrababu regime, looting the government lands and handing over to his close associates, said MLA Amarnath adding that Naidu and his son Lokesh were indeed the betrayers of Vizag and North Andhra region.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu had not opposed the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, when the proposal was floated by the Centre in 2014. However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to the Prime Minister suggesting three alternatives to continue it in the public sector. The State will also move a resolution in the Assembly seeking the Centre to review its decision on privatization.

TDP has no guts to raise its voice against the Centre, BJP or its ally Jana Sena, he said.

He recalled that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had prevented the privatization of many such units in Visakhapatnam, but Chandrababu failed to take the responsibility of protecting the VSP. MLA Amarnath stated that the Chief Minister had implemented every promise he made in the manifesto in these 20 months, although the opposition leaders were trying to stall development projects. Witnessing the good governance of the YSRCP government, people are ready to bless the YSRCP candidates and lead them to a winning streak.