VIZIANAGARAM: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) slapgate continued for the second time, this time being former union minister and senior TDP leader from the region, Ashok Gajapathi Raju who hit a woman during the municipal elections campaign on Monday.

With the campaign deadline approaching on Monday at 5 PM, the TDP leader was in the district to take part in a campaign rally. The leader who was surrounded by the TDP activists suddenly went forward and hit a woman who was also a party worker, standing there. The TDP leader seemed to have got upset over an issue about a flower garland and in a short burst of anger he hit her and quickly moved on. An old man is seen placating the leader and other people are seen covering up for the woman clad in a sari.

The video of Ashok Gajapati Raju assaulting the woman went viral on social media and netizens are seeing red that a senior leader like him should lay hands on a woman that too on International Women's Day.

TDP senior leaders have been creating quite a rumpus over the last few days. The recent one being Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna slapping a photographer two days ago during the election campaign in his constituency. The actor is known for his 'short temper and free hand' when fans and followers get too close to him.

Also Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna Slapgate: TDP Leaders Make Photographer Say He's OK Through Yellow Media

This apart the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu himself is seen losing his cool and making outrageous remarks during the election campaign trails in the recent week.

Also Read: Chandrababu's Kuppam Road Show: TDP Cadre Stare At Uncertain Future?

Dismal performance in the panchayat elections and with not many people attending the road shows and campaign rallies, is giving the TDP a tough time during the municipal elections campaigning. Municipal Elections will be held on March 10 in the State of Andhra Pradesh and Monday is the last day for campaigning for all the parties.

WATCH : TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju beats up woman during campaigning