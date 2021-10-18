Telugu Desam Party MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), who had earlier decided to quit active politics after his term gets over, has given further indications that he is moving on from his party.

It is known that Kesineni Nani has been staying away from the TDP party activities and has also decided to keep his daughter Kesineni Swetha out of active politics after the municipal elections debacle.

Recently Kesineni had the photograph of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu removed and replaced it with that of him seated with Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata in his office, called the Kesineni Bhavan in Vijayawada. Apart from this, he has kept other photographs of the works he had taken up with his own funds apart from Tata Trust in the building hall.

He has also removed the Flexi board containing the pictures of TDP leaders in-charge of seven assembly segments under his parliamentary constituency as well. This was a clear indication that he is distancing himself from the TDP, but the bigger question arises as to which political party is he likely to join later on. His colleagues like Sujana Choudary and CM Ramesh joined the Saffron Party after the slew of cases were foisted on them. It is known that Nani continues to have good relations with these BJP leaders and if he joins the BJP it would surely be a big blow to Chandrababu Naidu.

Also Read: Chandrababu Politicking In AP While Living In Hyderabad: Anil Kumar Yadav