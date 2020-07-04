GUNTUR: Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao fumed at TDP President and leader of Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

He said Chandrababu Naidu once again raised the curtain of 'Amaravati Capital' drama. Chandrababu did not spend even Rs 5,000 crores for the capital Amaravati when TDP was in power for five years, the MLA said.

He also criticized Chandrababu for not thinking about the development of 13 districts during his regime. He only spoke about the real estate in one Mandal.

The MLA hoped that Chandrababu would stop foul play over the capital issue for his own business profit.

He further stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the development of Amaravati along with all other regions of the state. All regions will be developed and decentralization is a positive move in that direction, he said.

Earlier, the MLA wrote an open letter to Chandrababu Naidu accusing the latter of supporting leaders belonging to a particular community in the party and suppressing others.

