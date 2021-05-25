The Opposition Telugu Desam Pary (TDP) has once again come to the forefront in a bid to create hype by visiting hospitals where COVID patients were being treated. On Monday, in a program called 'COVID Badhithulaku Bharosa' - meaning assuring COVID victims, the TDP leaders stepped out of their home to inspect hospitals in their respective regions to garner political mileage, rather than actually enquire about the welfare of the COVID patients. This irresponsible behaviour in the name of trying to rally around Corona patients especially during these trying times was not appreciated by the patients and public as well. This apart when the lockdown was in place in the State to curb the rise in COVID cases.

Even as the police tried to explain the risks of visiting hospitals which would further aggravate the number of cases, when such large number of people went around in violation of the COVID rules, they refused to listen. The TDP leaders argued that they would personally examine medical services, beds, oxygen, etc., provided in the hospitals.

Attempts by the police to convince the TDP leaders and their cadre about the inconvenience caused to the patients and the risk of contracting the virus went unsuccessful. TDP leaders clashed with police in several areas including Denduluru, Palakollu and other areas of West Godavari district. Police who refused permission placed the TDP leaders under house arrest in several areas as a precautionary measure.

The police placed under house arrest, TDP state president K Achennaidu, senior leaders Nimmala Rama Naidu, YV Rajendra Prasad, Kollu Ravindra, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, BTech Ravi, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and 40 other leaders.

These gimmicks to stay in the limelight and creating ruckus after being denied permission for such uncalled for visits, just to criticize the AP Government only reflected the callous behaviour of the TDP members.

