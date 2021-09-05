VISAKHAPATNAM: Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing social justice and flayed TDP leaders for their remarks on DGP.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said the Chief Minister has shown his commitment for social justice in the recent appointment of 481 directors for 47 corporations, by prioritising weaker sections and embarking on a new generation of politics.

'Of the total of 481 posts announced, 58 percent were given to SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and 52 percent were allocated to women, which was never done by any State in history. He said that the Chief Minister has always aimed for taking forward the poor and weaker sections politically, economically and socially and once again set Andhra Pradesh as a role model in implementing social justice. However, the feudal forces of the Telugu Desam Party, which could not stand to see these good deeds, were only trying to irk the government.

He slammed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, for neglecting the downtrodden and keeping them away from political empowerment in his tenure. He demanded Naidu to answer what social justice he has done to the development of weaker sections and backward communities during his rule. Chandrababu always looked down on the Dalits, and now spewing poison on the government with sheer jealousy.

Jupudi flayed Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for cornering DGP Gautam Sawang, who belongs to ST and said they were deluded. He said to mind their language while addressing DGP, and slammed them for demanding a resignation especially from a person who has an excellent track record. He said that the opposition TDP leaders have no moral right to speak on social justice for the SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

