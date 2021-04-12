TDP, BJP Merely Beating Around The Bush With No Agenda For Tirupati Bypolls: YSRCP

AMARAVATI: Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) slammed Opposition parties for making false allegations against YSRCP ahead of the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Monday, the Minister said TDP and BJP have no agenda for the campaign in the Tirupati by-poll. He said BJP is not in a position to ask for votes by explaining what it has done to people and TDP is indulged in propagating false information. It is only YSRCP that has fulfilled the promises made and asking for votes in the upcoming election, he added.

In spite of being fully aware that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his Tirupati public meeting due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, Naidu and Lokesh have been making false allegations with ulterior motives. He reminded that it was the father-son duo that left for Hyderabad fearing of COVID. He said it was TDP leaders who have been gathering crowds and spreading corona in Tirupati. He said TDP followers and cadre have lost confidence in the leadership of Naidu and are looking for an alternative.

The Minister said BJP is being indulged in religious politics without social responsibility and is instigating communal hatred in the state. He questioned why people should vote for BJP in the Tirupati by-poll. He asserted that the Tirupati by-poll is a referendum for the 22-month governance of the YSRCP Government despite TDP and BJP accept the challenge. He also appreciated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his village and ward secretariat initiative and the recognition in the form of awards.

