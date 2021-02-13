TDP Atchennaidu's Case Should Be Taken Up Su Motu By Judiciary: YSRCP Leader Duvvada

AMARAVATI: YSRCP Tekkali Assembly Coordinator Duvvada Srinivas lashed out at TDP State President Atchannaidu for his criminal record and said his case should be taken up su moto by the judiciary. Addressing the media at the party office here on Saturday, he said that he is ready to provide evidence for Atchannaidu's atrocities.

He said Atchannaidu had threatened the ruling YSRCP candidate K Appanna for filing nomination for Nimmada sarpanch post against his wish and also his brother Kinjarapu Hari Prasad had attacked him along with 500 people with weapons during the nominations for gram panchayat polls.

He listed out the clashes and murders in which Kinjarapu's family is involved and said it's the nature of that family to suppress anyone who rises against them. He said it was due to that family, people have not cast their votes in 10-15 panchayats in Tekkali constituency for 40 years.

He said in the first phase of panchayat elections in Tekkali constituency, elections were held for 135 panchayats in four mandals. YSRCP supporters won 113 seats and TDP supporters won only 22 seats and it had been made possible by stopping the rigging of Atchennaidu's family.

He said YSRCP-backed candidates bagged 90 percent seats in the first phase of panchayat elections and the results are a reflection of the welfare schemes being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government.