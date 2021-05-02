Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, congratulated DMK president MK Stalin after trends showed that the party was heading towards a victory in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister is said to have called the DMK chief over the telephone and conveyed his greetings to the Tamil leader.

As per the latest figures, the DMK has established leads in 120 of the 234 Assembly seats on its own and AIDMK is leading in 81 seats, currently.

Leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency by 5,908 votes. As per the Election commission website, MK Stalin received 9,741 votes while Aadhi Rajaram received 3,833 votes.

His son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin is also leading in the Chepauk-Triplicane seat. Udhayanidhi Stalin has secured 28,379 votes as of 4:52 p.m. He contested against PMK's AVA Kassali, who has secured 6,538 votes.

The complete results are yet to be declared and may sway.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Results: MNM Kamal Haasan Leading In Coimbatore South