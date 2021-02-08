NEW DELHI: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on Monday lodged a written complaint with Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu seeking appropriate action taken against TDP RS MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar.

The YSRCP MP said that the statements made during Kanakamedala' speech on February 4 during the resolution for thanking the President for his speech in the RS, was violation of the rules of the House. In his complaint, Vijayasai Reddy said it was "extremely unfortunate" that the indecent remarks made by him in his speech were not removed from the Rajya Sabha records.

He said that the comments made by Kanakamedala about the activities of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the people in the high positions were most harmful. In his complaint, Vijayasai Reddy alleged that Kanakamedala's obscene remarks on the activities of the legislative system and individuals in Andhra Pradesh violated Rule 238 (3) and Rule 238 (5) of the Rajya Sabha.

He said Kanakamedala's speech should be considered as part of the hate politics being followed by the Telugu Desam Party.

Recently, MPs from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that they had tried to mislead the Union government by showing him a video clip of 2016-17 as evidence that religious clashes were taking place in the state to the Union Home Minister. His video clip of Pastor Praveen Chakraborty is actually dated between 2016-17. He said the TDP MPs had hidden the fact that the then AP chief minister was TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, from the Home Minister.

In the complaint Vijayasai Reddy stated that the YSRCP is bringing these matters to Chairman's attention, urging him to take appropriate action immediately against Kanakamedala.