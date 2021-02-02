Based on the notices served by two senior Cabinet ministers to move privilege motion against State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is said to have referred the matter to the Privileges Committee on Tuesday.

As per reports the Privileges Committee will verify of the charges made by the SEC against the ministers Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) and Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) in his letter submitted to the Governor and take necessary action.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana had earlier sent separate notices to the AP Legislative Assembly Speaker on Saturday, for action against the SEC.

In the notices, the ministers had explained that the SEC made several remarks, which were defamatory in nature and far from the truth in the letter to the Governor. They said that the contents of the letter was being circulated on social media and the allegations levelled against us have caused them great distress and mental anguish.

The ministers took exception to a statement that they had violated the Model Code of Conduct. Alleging that Ramesh Kumar had made several baseless allegations with an ulterior motive to degrade them as MLAs and ministers in the public eye and making allegations without proof amounts to breach of privilege.