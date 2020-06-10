AMARAVATI: TDP senior leader and MLA Karanam Balaram on Wednesday said that the party's MLAs and senior leaders were likely to join the ruling YSRC Party. He also said that the leaders have been holding meetings with the YSRCP seniors leaders to switch over to the ruling YSRCP.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Balaram said, opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu had made him suffer a lot. He further stated that seniors in the party are not getting respect in the party.

He expressed disgust as he says that Chandrababu Naidu believes in 'use and throw' policy, adding that Naidu's son Nara Lokesh does not have the level to speak on him.

While praising Jagan, the TDP MLA said Chandrababu Naidu had neglected the people when he was in power and TDP MLAs were unable to believe him any more.

“There is a lot of difference between Chandrababu and Jagan’s style of functioning. Chandrababu neglected the Veligonda project and never bothered about people. On the other hand, Jagan is winning the hearts of everybody. I congratulate the chief minister and appeal to him to develop our Prakasam district industrially,” he said.

