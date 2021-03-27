Sizzling Malayalam Actress Shakeela Jumps Into Politics After Cook With Comali Elimination

Shakeela is a familiar name not only in the Malayalam film industry but also a household name in Tollywood. She has acted in countless films across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. Over the past few years, Shakeels hasn't been seen in many movies but she was connected to the audience and her fans with most popular TV reality show Cook with Comali. She went as a contestant on the show, earned a decent fan following but sadly she got eliminated from the show.

Now, the latest we hear is that Shakeela may enter as a wild card contestant this week. Looks like Shakeela is going great guns in professional and personal life You may be wondering, how and why. Shakeela has officially joined the Congress party. She will be associated with the human rights wing of the Tamil Nadu state unit of the congress.