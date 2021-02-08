Sibling Rivalry Comes To Fore In AP Panchayat Elections 2021

With candidates gearing up for the four-phase Panchayat Elections to be conducted in the State of Andhra Pradesh, several interesting stories are emerging as the candidates file nominations for the posts of sarpanch and ward members.

Sibling rivalry has come to the fore and has led to fights within the family where brothers and sisters from the same family are entering the panchayat arena in the same area.

In one such case two sisters from Kunkalamarru village in Karamchedu mandal of Prakasam district are contesting for the Sarpanch candidates in the same Gram Panchayat election battle in their village. As per details Edara Rajakumari (elder sister) and Edara Soundarya from the village grew up and studied till intermediate. They were married off into the same family. After the notification for the first phase of elections was announced for the Kunkalamarru village which has been reserved for SC women , two communities have pitted the sisters against each other. Though the families have no personal difference, they have taken the elections seriously and have started canvassing rigorously.

In another case two brothers Boddu Ankayya, Boddu Narasimham, are vying for the sarpanch post in Mittapalem, Kondapi mandal of Prakasam district. There are 793 voters in the village and up to 380 belonging to SC communities. On Sunday, the brothers filed nominations for the sarpanch position, which is reserved for SC communities.

Competing for the third time at the age of 87

Manikyala Rao, a native of Serepalem village in Mogalturu mandal of West Godavari district, retired in 1993 as an Assistant Director in the Veterinary department. He later joined politics and served as Sarpanch from 2001–2006. The 87-year-old is all set to win the Sarpanch once again for the third time in a row. Incidentally, his wife Lakshmidevi was the Sarpanch from 1995 to 2001 and a member of the ZPTC from 2001 to 2006.

Do you have any such interesting stories in your region? Please share in the comments box below...