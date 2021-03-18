Shaik Sabjee Elected MLC From East And West Godavari Districts Teachers’ Constituency

KAKINADA: Shaik Sabjee won the East and West Godavari districts teachers’ constituency MLC seat on Wednesday. Sabjee secured 7,987 first priority votes out of the total 16,054 votes polled. He was declared elected by the Election officials, as he secured the required 50 per cent of the total votes polled.

A UTF candidate, Shaik Sabjee won by a majority of 1,534 votes defeating his nearest rival Gandham Narayana Rao who came second with 6,453 votes.

A total of 17,467 teachers cast their votes in East and West Godavari districts.

Meanwhile T. Kalpalatha Reddy was elected to the State Legislative Council from Krishna-Guntur Districts Teachers Constituency in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Also Read: Kalpalatha Reddy Wins Guntur-Krishna Districts Teachers Constituency MLC Election