Sania Mirza’s Sister, Azharuddin's Son Meet YS Sharmila, Here’s Why

It was only recently that YS Sharmila announced her plans to foray into electoral politics and is planning to set up a political party in Telangana with an aim to usher in Rajanna Rajyam in the state. In the backdrop, her every statement and move is attracting the attention of political observers and analysts.

Sharmila, who is likely to make a big announcement about her political party in April, has been meeting YSR supporters and big names from various fields and areas. Anam Mirza, sister of Tennis Star Sania Mirza met YS Sharmila. Anam Mirza's husband Asaduddin, Azharuddin's son was also present when Anam met Sharmila at Lotus Pond, Hyderabad on Friday.

Anam meeting Sharmila has raised a lot of speculation on the fashion designer joining Sharmila's political party and contesting the elections. Anam rubbished any political angle behind the meeting and said she met Sharmila out of courtesy.

If the media speculations appear to be true and Anam Mirza, a fashion designer by profession joins Sharmila's party and ventures into electoral politics, the minority voters would be a major vote bank for the party. Let us wait and see what happens.

