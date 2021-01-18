Chairperson of MANSAS Trust and the Simhachalam Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board Sanchaita Gajapati Raju criticised senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju for his double standards in politics and blamed him for the death of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)TDP founder late NT Rama Rao.

This was in response to Ashok Gajapati Raju's tweet on NTR's 25th death anniversary on Monday, where he shared a throwback picture of him with the late leader and heaped praises on him and extolled that people should follow in the footsteps of the great leader.

Reacting sharply to this, Sanchaita came down heavily on the Ashoka Gajapati who is also her uncle, and the leader of the Oppsotion N Chandrababu Naidu and shared a letter written by NTR to the Speaker in 1995, informing him about the expulsion of five leaders including Chandrababu and her uncle, as proof of who were part of the conspiracy to topple the government and remove the late leader. NTR was nudged out of office which was the result of a family coup orchestrated by his son-in-law N. Chandrababu Naidu, who not only replaced him as president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but also as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in the month of August, 1995.

A man who had established the party and came to power by his own strength was sidelined by Chandrababu Naidu and Ashok, Sanchaita tweeted.

Now the same people in complete disregard of political principles, moral values and disregard of the people's verdict, hail NTR as God,. Whereas earlier they were the cause of his death. Now Chandrababu and Ashoka Gajapathi Raju shed tears on the occasion of his death anniversary, she tweeted in Telugu.

The Andhra Pradesh endowments department, on 17 January, rejected Ashoka Gajapathi's donation of Rs. 1,01,116 for a new idol of Lord Rama to be placed in the holy shrine of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district. The 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama was desecrated by miscreants at Ramatheertham a few weeks ago for which he was the hereditary trustee.

The Andhra Pradehs Government removed him from the post of chairman of three temples in Vizianagaram district for failing to discharge his duties related to the security aspects of the temple and failed to take steps to prevent the vandalisation of Lord Rama's idol at Ramatheertham in Nellimarla mandal, the Government Order stated.

The three temples for which he is the chairman include, the Rama Swamy Devasthanam, Pydithalli Ammavari Devasthanam in Vizianagaram district and Mandeswara Swamy Temple at Mandapalli in East Godavari district.

Earlier, Ashok Gajapathi Raju was removed as the chairperson of MANSAS (Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts and Sciences) Trust and Simhachalam Devasthanam Trust Board. His brother's daughter Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju was made the Chairperson of the Trust.