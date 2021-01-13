Sajjala Slams TDP-Nimmagadda Conspiracy To Dilute Significance Of AP Govt Welfare Initiatives

AMARAVATI: TDP leaders are conspiring to prevent publicity for government schemes by diverting people's attention to political issues, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) and added that the government has constituted SIT to investigate demolition of temples and has already resolved some of the cases. He stated that the entire election schedule was brought to divert the Amma Vodi initiative.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the recent events have shown that some political forces are conspiring to divert the people’s attention from government welfare initiatives. He stated that State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has released the schedule in favour of TDP, without working as an independent constitutional body. He questioned Nimmagadda Ramesh as to why didn’t he conduct panchayat elections back in 2018 and why he didn’t use his constitutional powers to conduct polls during the TDP term.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that desecration of idols in temples took place like a conspiracy to hurt sensitive feelings of the people, just to divert from house site distribution programme. Like never before by any state, 31 lakh house sites are being given to the houseless poor and the festive atmosphere prevailed in the state. Unable to digest these good deeds, the opposition had conspired to create unrest in the State and caused such unfortunate incidents by vandalising temples, he said and added that religion is a personal matter which should not be used for politics.

The government is very serious about desecration of temples and a SIT has been constituted for investigation. Just like the temple issue, which was brought to sideline the house site distribution, local body election schedule was brought on screen to create misconceptions on the Amma Vodi scheme, he said adding that even the High Court has cancelled it prioritising the health emergency for vaccination. In the past Nimmagadda postponed elections taking the name of COVID pandemic when there were hardly 30 cases and stopped the polls which are nearing completion. Although he stated to continue from the previous schedule, but now he released a fresh schedule, which seems that Nimmagadda has been biased in his work.

Further, he said that TDP leaders are trying to bring Tirupati by-election on screen and stated that the same type of obstructions will be raised by TDP in the state for the next three years. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that decentralization will be done in the next four to five months, where everything is clear from the government end and hoped to get clearance from all legal issues surrounding it.