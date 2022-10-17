In a surprise of sorts, Kannada filmmaker Rishab Shetty's Kantara turned out to be a big hit at the Indian box office in recent times. Kantara, which has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, continues to run successfully in theatres and has earned praise from filmmakers across the film industry.

Celebs from the industry including Dhanush, Kichcha Sudeep, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Kangana Ranaut lauded the film.Maverick director Ram Gopal Varma who never hesitates to speak his mind about the ways of the film industry took to his favorite playground Twitter to share his opinion about Kantara and also took a jibe at the so-called biggies.

He stated that a small film like Kantara was breaking all the records of the so-called Biggies which he emphasized in capital letters. Now let's not get into who the people are as his statement was loud and clear and who he was mocking at. He said that even a small film like Kantara could shatter the box office and bring people to the theatres.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle and heaped praises on the Kannada film Kantara, which has managed to impress audiences with its content irrespective of any language barrier. He tweeted, "Just when all Filmwallas came to the conclusion that only SUPER STARS, MASSIVE PRODUCTION VALUES and SPECTACULAR VFX can bring people to theatres, a small tiny film with no names #Kantara is breaking all the records of the BIGGIES."

