RGV Clarifies on Droupadi Tweet After BJP Slams Derogatory Comment

After getting a backlash from BJP leaders for his unsavoury tweet, Ram Gopal Verma put out a clarification supporting it. The director wrote that the tweet was not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone.

RGV tweeted, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way ..Draupadi in Mahabharat is my favourite character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone (sic)."

Reacting to the tweet, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said that it was a shame for the director to make such low comments on Droupadi Murmu. He said that Ram Gopal Varma should refrain from making such comments about a Tribal woman and that he should delete his tweet immediately.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders in Hyderabad filed a complaint against the director and an action sought against him.

