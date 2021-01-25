Revanth Reddy's Sensational Comments On TRS Party Chief KCR, KTR And Hyderabad Mayor's Post

TPCC Working President and Malkajgiri MP Anumula Revanth Reddy challenged TRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to show what developments had taken place in the Kodangal Assembly segment, which has been adopted by the TRS leader after the 2018 Assembly elections.

This was in response to a news item published in a regional newspaper that KTR has developed Kodangal on par with his Sircilla constituency in just two years.

Revanth Reddy who was a two-time MLA from Kodangal threw a challenge to KTR to disclose what sort of development activities were taken up as claimed by him. He also stated that if there was any development done by the TRS then he would exit politics forever.

If K Chandrasekhar is into the habit of lying ,KTR is telling bigger lies than KCR which probably makes him eligible to be the next Chief Minister, he stated in a scathing remark.

Revanth Reddy claimed that the development activities he undertook during the Kiran Kumar Reddy and Rosayya reign between 2009-2018 could still be seen till date.

"A person named KCR does not make KTR the CM and he knows the capability of KTR better than anyone else. Those who are currently aspiring for ministerial posts are saying that KTR will become the CM. If KCR thinks that democracy prevails in the state, then Rasamai Balakishan should be made the Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy also said that if the people of the state voted the TRS into power, but deciding who will be the Chief Minister has become a family dispute, he mocked.

It is known that KCR went to Delhi and assured that the Hyderabad Mayor Post would be left to the BJP, he revealed.The Congress MP took to Twitter to challenge KTR about the development in Kodangal which led to aslug fest between the followers of KTR, TRS party and Revanth Reddy.

Check out his tweet below: