Revanth Reddy Invites KTR To Join Dharna At Jantar Mantar

TPCC Working President and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy in a letter to TRS working president KT Rama Rao asked him to respond to his challenge of joining him on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Modi-government.

He wrote an open letter to the Telangana minister on the issue. Referring to the statement made by KTR over the last couple of days, Revanth said that he could not stop himself from laughing. He recalled that KTR's father and Telangana CM KCR had made a similar statement ahead of GHMC elections but surrendered himself to PM Modi after the election results.

He said that it had become a ritual for the ruling TRS party to fight with the BJP during elections and continue its friendship after the elections for the last seven years. He told KTR that the BJP had not only done grave injustice to the state but also cheated it. He said that the ruling TRS party also had a share in the injustice meted out to the state by the BJP.

Revanth Reddy stated that the people of the state were aware of the secret friendship between the parties. Talking about the unfulfilled promises of the central government, He said that promises like the establishment of a tribal university in Mulugu district, steel plant at Bayyaram, railway coach factory in Kazipeta, mining university at Kothagudem, 4000-megawatt NTPC power plant, AIIMS and ITIR made in the AP Reorganization Act had not been fulfilled by the Centre so far.

