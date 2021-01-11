Rajinikanth Hurt By Fans' Reaction To Political Exit? So Says Thalaiva

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth left everyone speechless and hurt, when he announced his decision. Earlier in December, the actor confirmed that he will not be entering politics, adding that his Health issue is like a warning from God.

The fans of Thalaiva were left disappointed. They have been vocal and keep requesting Rajinikanth to reverse his decision. Thousands of fans even staged a protest at Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam on Sunday. With all that has been going on, the superstar finally broke his silence and urged his fans not to push him into changing his decision.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter and addressed his fans. In a statement released on Monday (11 Jan), he requested his fans, “Not to Pain” him.

"Some of my fans along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision, I request everyone to not indulge in such things as it pains me,” he said.

After years of planning his political entry, and even an announcement of the party name, Rajinikanth had to change his decision over health concerns. The actor was hospitalized in Hyderabad last year in December due to high blood pressure. Owning to the health risks and current COVID conditions, the actor decided not to join politics.

"My hospitalisation was a warning given by God. My campaign will impact health amid the pandemic," he added.

He said in his letter that, even after the COVID-19 vaccine comes out, there is no assurance. If something happens to his health, people will be hurt. “Even if the vaccine comes, if something happens to my health since I take immunosuppressant, then people who have trusted me and joined me will have to face several difficulties mentally and financially.”

He again reaffirmed that he will do everything to support and serve the people without entering politics.

Earlier even actor-friend Kamal Haasan reacted to Rajinikanth's political exit and said he is disappointed as well, but his (Rajini’s) health is paramount.

"My Rajini should remain in good health. Wherever he is, he should live well,” added the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief.

Rajinikanth's Statement: