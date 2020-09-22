Rajini To Be Ready With New Political Party By November

Super Star Rajinikanth is busy… No.. not with another film but with politics. Yes. With the Assembly elections round the corner, he is busy with his yet-to-be-named political party. He is currently busy with filling the vacancies in his fan clubs or Rajini Makkal Manrams. He is now busy with finding a suitable name for the party. The first conclave of the party would be held either in Madurai or Chennai.

In fact, Rajini had recently held a meeting of key workers in Tanjore to chalk out the electoral strategy of the party If all goes well, the party would be launched in either November or December. For many seats, even the candidates have been identified. Party sources say that Rajini’s first priority is to fill all the vacant posts in the fans association.

Sources also said that Rajini will undertake the tour of the whole state after December. He will also address massive rallies in all the major cities of the state. Rajini is also likely to enter into some kind of understanding with the BJP. Rajini has always been closer to the BJP establishment and has always indicated his closeness with the BJP leaders.