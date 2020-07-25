JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday will hold another cabinet meeting to discuss the objections raised by Governor Kalraj Mishra to the state government’s demand to convene an Assembly session.

The meeting is slated to take place at 12.30 pm, a leading channel reported.

It is likely that the CM and Congress lawmakers could rework their resolution in favour of the Assembly session and submit it to the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Congress will hold its legislature party meeting on Saturday to discuss the political situation in Rajasthan. Chief whip Mahesh Joshi said the meeting was proposed to be held at around 11.30 am.

The meeting will take place at the hotel where the MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp are staying.

On Friday, a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gehlot discussed the six points raised by the govenor for calling an assembly session. The meeting was held at the chief minister's residence which lasted for nearly two and a half hours.

The Governor had earlier sought a reply on the six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the Assembly for a floor test.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after rebellion by 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including rebel party leader Sachin Pilot, wants to hold the assembly session to prove the majority.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had said that a letter was forwarded to the governor on Thursday for calling the session but he did not take any decision.

After Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot on Friday held a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan to press for an assembly session, the governor assured that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session.

Later, a statement from the Raj Bhawan said the governor has sought a clarification on the six points.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72. The Congress also has the support of 10 out of independents, and other party MLAs like Rashtriya Lok Dal (1), which is its ally. The Congress also considers Bhartiya Tribal Party (2) and CPI(M) (2) MLAs as their supporters. Apart from its 72 MLAs, BJP's ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has three MLAs.