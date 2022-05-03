Rahul Gandhi's Partying Video In Nepal Draws a Political Row

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's partying in the neighbouring country of Nepal, which has gone viral on social media drew flak from various political parties.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Nepal to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas. The ceremony was held yesterday at Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu, sources said.

Rahul's foreign visit has also drawn strong criticism from the BJP party leaders.

"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate..." Amit Malviya, BJP's IT Cell chief, tweeted.

“Vacation, Party, Holiday, Pleasure Trip, Private Foreign Visit etc are nothing new to the nation now…" Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

"I have not seen it (Rahul Gandhi's video). He parties every day, no one stops him anyway. The constitution doesn't have any such rule where anyone can be stopped from partying. He parties more & works less for his party," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said.

Leader of India's main opposition party partying with Chinese Ambassador to Nepal ? Is this what you want to come & preach in #OU & for #farmers, Mr. @RahulGandhi? (sic), TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy said in a tweet.

Recently, Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad has denied permission to the Congress party to get Rahul Gandhi onto the campus.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Telangana on May 6 and 7 and the state unit is preparing a grand meeting where almost 5 lakh supporters will be present in Warangal. Rahul Gandhi was also scheduled to visit the Osmania University in Hyderabad, but that was cancelled as the varsity denied permission for his visit.