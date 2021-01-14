Rahul Gandhi Watches Jallikattu, Calls it Lovely Experience

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday witnessed the popular bull taming sport Jallikattu at Avaniapuram here, along with DMK Youth Wing Secretary and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin joining him on the dais.

"It was quite a lovely experience to see Tamil culture, history in action. I thank the Tamil people. I'll be coming back here, not once but numerous times," added Mr Gandhi, who was accompanied by senior party leaders KC Venugopal, state Congress chief KS Alagiri and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

"It was quite a lovely experience to see Tamil culture, history in action. I'm happy that Jallikattu is being organised in a systematic and safe way that both the bull and the youngsters are safe and everybody is being taken care of," he added.

It may be recollected that the Congress Party once wanted to ban the traditional sport calling it “cruel and barbaric” in 2011. The BJP were quick to remind the fact and BJP general secretary and in-charge of Tamil Nadu CT Ravi has questioned Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the southern state to witness bull-taming event Jallikattu.

Dear @RahulGandhi, Your Govt in 2011 labelled #JalliKattu as cruel & barbaric. Your Party manifesto supported ban on Jallikattu. Today, you are in Tamil Nadu to watch this traditional sport live. Aren't you insulting lovely Tamil Makkal with your hypocrisy? Happy Pongal 💐 — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) January 14, 2021

Though Stalin was present at the venue since morning and was not on the same dais that Gandhi occupied along with senior Congress leaders on his arrival, he later joined the Lok Sabha MP and the two were seen having discussions. DMK and Congress are in alliance and are expected to face this year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu together.

