AMARAVATI: Asserting that the government has no role in the arrest of MP Raghurama Krishna Raju, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP is conspiring to defame the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that Raghurama was involved in anti-party activities who had made several criticisms against the party despite being elected on the party ticket. Since he went against the constitution we wrote a letter to the Speaker seeking his disqualification. However, over the past few months, his criticism went overboard and even started to target the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy more personally, which is clearly evident that all these are taking place under the direction of Chandrababu Naidu, who has been toying with Raghurama to obstruct the government.

He said that CID had suo moto registered a case against Raghurama and presented him before the court. But the TDP leaders are unnecessarily drawing flak over his arrest alleging that police have assaulted him, although the Medical Board was constituted as per the directions of the High Court, he said and added that everything was done as per law. He said that Raghurama had put up the drama soon after his bail petition got rejected and with the help of TDP pro media, he wanted to divert people. Sajjala questioned why Raghuram Krishnamaraja did not resign if he did not like the party.

Refuting Chandrababu’s allegations that the MP was unnecessarily booked with treason cases, Sajjala said that in the past Chandrababu had filed same treason cases (12) against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao under section 124A for cash-for-vote case and later also filed cases against MLA Giddi Eswari, Muslim Youth and many more. He said that Chandrababu Naidu is conspiring behind Raghurama to destabilise the government, but to the fact, the government has nothing to do with his case and has neither intervened nor sought vengeance.

He flayed Chandrababu to watch his past, where the said civil rights were actually violated during TDP term, while a VRO was attacked by an MLA, while over 30 people were killed during Pushkaram. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that anarchic and wild rule took place during the reign of Chandrababu.

Also Read: Raghurama Krishnam Raju Case: Medical Tests Conducted At Secbad Army Hospital Amid Tight Security