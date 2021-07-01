Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Sidhu Meets Priyanka, Rahul

CHANDIGARH: Cricketer-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu had a meet with the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi. They discussed the crisis regarding Punjab Congress. The party is trying to solve the problems. The party high command is currently devising a plan to solve the crisis. This meeting with the Gandhis and the discussion between the party high command is also crucial to Sidhu. In the end, this will decide his position in the party.

Sidhu’s meeting with the Gandhis took place on Wednesday. He first had a meeting with Priyanka Gandhi in the morning. Their discussion reportedly lasted for over three hours. After it ended, Sidhu posted a picture of himself and Priyanka on Twitter. “Had a long meeting with @PriyankaGandhi Ji,” he captioned it.

Later that day, he had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. It lasted for over an hour. According to the sources, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh will also be meeting the high commands. After the discussion, they will decide on Sidhu’s position in the party.

If the talks within the party are to be believed, Sidhu can become the Punjab Congress president or the deputy chief minister and this is why the party high command is having a meeting with CM Singh as he was not very keen on the idea of giving Sidhu, the post. As soon as the high command makes the decision, the announcement will be made. This can take a couple of days.