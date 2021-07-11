PULICHINTHALA PROJECT: Telangana Police obstructed Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip and YSRCP MLA Samineni Uday Bhanu from passing through the Telangana border, while he was on a visit to the Pulichinthala project on Sunday. The Chief Whip was going to visit the irrigation project near Muktyala village in Jaggayyapeta mandal, when he was barred from entering the border by the Telangana State Police personnel who were posted there. He later reached the Pulichintala project by boat on the Krishna River from Krishna district Muthayala in Krishna district to Madipadu in Guntur district.

Udayabhanu expressed his ire at being stopped by the Telangana Police. He stated that Telangana was illegally generating electricity at Pulichinthala and water was being wasted due to power generation even before the start of the Kharif season, he fired. The Chief Whip stated that water should be used as per the Bachawat tribunal and Telangana was flouting the rules of the AP Reorganisation Act

Speaking to the media there, he said that the Pulichinthala irrigation project was built as part of the Jalayagnam when the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the chief minister. He reminded that the late leader had built many such projects in Telangana itself, but the Telangana leaders and ministers like Prashant Reddy, Srinivas Gowda were making inappropriate remarks about the leader, he said.

Even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should rethink these illegal drawls from the project and reconsider this issue. On Saturday alone one TMC of water was wasted, he lamented. With one TMC water we can cultivate ten thousand acres of farmland, he said and like this 75 TMC water has been wasted so far during the farming season.

He brought to the fact the AP Chief Minister has reiterated that the two states should be on friendly terms and Minister KT Rama Rao should introspect about his recent statement that, “ we won’t even listen to God about this issue’’, Samineni demanded.

Pulichintala Project is a multipurpose project located in Telangana's Suryapet, serving irrigation needs, hydropower generation, and flood control. Telangana started power generation at Pulichintala and released water downwards into Andhra Pradesh, compelling Andhra Pradesh to drain that water into the Bay of Bengal through Prakasam barrage at Vijayawada. AP government alleges that Telangana is drawing Krishna river water from the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala projects for hydel power generation without obtaining clearances from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). At the time of bifurcation in 2014, 299 TMC water from Krishna River was allocated to Telangana and 511 TMC was allocated to Andhra Pradesh.

