The protocol tussle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, which started almost two years ago, has once again come to the fore. The second round of protocol war between the Telangana Government and the Centre ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana on November 12 has erupted with claims and counterclaims between the TRS and BJP over whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao was extended a ‘formal invitation’ by the BJP Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two whirlwind trip to the Southern states and will be arriving in Telangana to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) plant at Ramagundam to the nation.

The spar first began with the TRS on Tuesday accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of not following protocol and sending a communication asking the Chief Minister to “participate” in the inaugural event rather than “inviting” him.

The TRS first took to the protocol war on Twitter to lash out at the BJP and Modi on this issue. They also took serious objection to the KCR’s name appearing on the list behind the PM and Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandavya, names. Party sources said the Centre's communication to the CMO stated, "You are requested to participate in the event."

Now as per the latest reports Central government denied TRS’s claim that CM KCR was not invited to the Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory inauguration ceremony. The Center clarified that the CEO of the fertilizer factory had handed over a letter to the CM's Principal Secretary to this effect. Union Minister Mandaviya also released the letter written to CM KCR.

