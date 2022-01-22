Priyanka Gandhi's U Turn on Congress CM Candidate for UP Elections

Upon being asked about the CM face of Congress, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said something only to retract back her statement. She signaled her own name when asked about the CM face of Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. “Do you see any other face from the Congress party,” she asked.

After a day now, she has tried to clear things up and explain what she meant by saying it. Gandhi said that she did not mean anything else when she said that. I am not saying that I am the chief ministerial face of Congress. Her face is everywhere, is what the statement meant. But she again said that her reaction came out in anger because everyone kept asking the same question, not anything else.

Priyanka Gandhi claims that recruitment is the largest issue in UP and that the youth are struggling. The party is campaigning in Uttar Pradesh with a focus on youth and women and with a promise that 40% of tickets will be reserved for women.

From February 10 to March 7, polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be conducted in seven phases. On March 10, the votes will be counted.