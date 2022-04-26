NEW DELHI: Putting an end to the long-awaited decision of joining the Congress Party, election strategist Prashant Kishor has rejected the Congress offer to join the party as part of its "Empowered Action Group" and also brought to the fore the leadership crisis in the 137-year-old party.

Taking to Twitter Prashant Kishor said that he declined the offer of the Congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. He also opined that the party needed leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Sources indicated that the party high command refused to give him a free hand, despite agreeing that the party needs a fresh face and strategy for the next general elections.

Randeep Singh Surjewala the General Secretary of the Indian National Congress had earlier tweeted that after a presentation & discussions with Prashant Kishor, the Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility to which he declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to the party, he tweeted before Prashant Kishor announced his declining the Congress offer.

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

According to sources, a special team in Congress wanted him to cut off ties with all the other political parties so that he could give his complete attention the Congress alone. It was also discussed whether Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would allow the party to be led by another non-Gandhian who could revive the sagging fortunes of the grand old party and lead the Congress to success in the 2024 polls.

