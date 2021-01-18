Ponguleti's 'No Passport Required To Travel In Khammam' Comments Targeted At TRS?

Former Khammam MP and TRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made sensational remarks that,'' one does not need a passport to travel in Khammam,'' has become a topic of discussion in political circles.

Srinivas Reddy assured his followers that he would stand by them, as a certain section of people from the ruling party were targeting people belonging to his community. He is also said to have made comments against TRS leaders and that power was did not belong to one person alone. But apart from that Pongleti said that birds would always flock to their own nest, leading to speculation that he might leave the TRS party.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would join the BJP and he had also stated that he was approached by BJP leaders. Despite that he had not changed. The former MP, who won the 2014 elections from YSRCP, later joined the TRS. But he had to make way of Nama Nageshwara Rao who contested as MP in the 2019 elections. He was also in the presumption that the Rajya Sabha Seat would be given to him, and when time for Rajya Sabha elections came, Ponguleti was denied ticket. The former MP and his followers were disappointed when they found that his name was missing from the Rajya Sabha candidates list, announced by TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.It is known that Ponguleti had worked hard for Nama Nageshwara during the elections campaign in the Lok Sabha elections

Minister Puvvada Ajay, who won as an MLA from Khammam, was given a cabinet post right after the 2018 elections. It is said that Ajay now has an upper hand in the district and with Ponguleti's latest remarks seemed to be directed at Puvvada Ajay makes it interesting to know as to what would happen in future in Khammam politics.

Taking the lessons learnt in the recent GHMC elections very seriously, the TRS Party in the State is gearing up for upcoming elections to Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations, which would most likely be conducted in February. As per reports the State Election Commission (SEC)is making all efforts to conduct these elections along with four other municipalities in Telangana in February. Also with the elected bodies in these two civic bodies completing their term in March 2021, giving rise to early polls in Warangal and Khammam. TRS High Command is sparing no efforts to ensure the party's win in the upcoming corporation elections and party Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is keenly watching the developments here.