PM More Popular Than CM In Bihar

Here’s something very interesting about Bihar elections. Latest survey by Lokniti-CSDS says that more than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is popular in Bihar. Modi has an approval rating of 61 per cent while 52 per cent said they were satisfied with Nitish Kumar.

Modi’s high popularity would actually benefit the BJP, the surveys predict. The Lokniti-CSDS said the JDU-BJP combine is likely to emerge a clear winner and would get 133-143 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. The RJD would get 88 to 98 seats. Thus Lalu’s son Tejaswi Yadav may have to wait for another five years to make a bid for power. The Chirag Paswan-led LJP will get 2 to 6 seats, the survey predicts.

One disconcerting feature for the NDA is that the popularity of Nitish Kumar is fast slipping and Tejaswi Yadav is only four percentage points behind Nitish. However, joining hands with the BJP is clearly benefiting Nitish Kumar. He might romp home comfortably this time. The survey says the NDA would get 38 per cent votes, while the RJD combine would get 30 per cent votes. The LJP will get up to 7 per cent.