PM Modi Telangana Tour Dates Finalised

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on February 13, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said on Saturday. Prime Minister will inaugurate developmental activities at Secunderabad Railway station. Later, He will participate in a BJP public meeting.

Narendra Modi will take part in a slew of programs including inaugurations and the laying of foundation stones for various projects during his visit.

Also Read: Hyderabad: ELFU Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building