There is no doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most talked about political leader in the world. He has a wide social media presence with more than 64 million followers on Twitter.

The most retweeted tweet in politics was by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #9pm9minute announcement tweet got around 279k likes and 57k retweets. The tweet was made on 5th April 2020 announcing the date and time for the candle/diya lighting event. Many people joined this event and posted pictures of them lighting candle of hope in their respective homes.

The golden tweet by PM Narendra Modi was made later on 5th April where he shared pictures of him lighting the lamps. It has around 106.5K Retweets, 11.8K Quoted Tweets and 513K Likes.

“शुभं करोति कल्याणमारोग्यं धनसंपदा । शत्रुबुद्धिविनाशाय दीपज्योतिर्नमोऽस्तुते ॥" (It is our welfare to start any auspicious work in the name of God. Stay healthy and let us destroy the enemy with our strength and intellect. Let us light this lamp to erase the darkness in our lives.)