Former Health Minister Dr KK Shailaja, who helped flatten the COVID Curve in Kerala and appreciated for the able handling of the Covid-19 crisis, was dropped from the new state cabinet by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.The Pinarayi Vijayan government will be sworn in for the second time on May 20, will have a 21-member cabinet.

Kerala had witnessed the Nipah virus outbreak twice. KK Shailaja, also known as "Shailaja Teacher" as she is popularly known was praised for handling the Nipah virus crisis in the state in 2018 and 2019. She was also appreciated for the way she managed to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state during the first wave of the pandemic. She came into the global spotlight where a major international paper- The Guardian called her the 'coronavirus slayer'.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party has decided to nominate its newly-elected MLAs, K Rajan, P Prasad, J Chinchu Rani and G R Anil as ministers in the new government, while senior party leader and Adoor MLA Chittayam Gopakumar as the deputy speaker and senior party leader and minister in the outgoing ministry, E Chandrasekharan, as its legislature party leader.

She was entrusted with the position of party whip, as per a decision taken at the party's state council meeting held here on Tuesday.

