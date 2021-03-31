People Are Grateful To CM YS Jagan For Tiding Through Corona Crisis Despite Debts: Kodali Nani

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani stated that the people of the State grateful to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who helped them during the Corona crisis by taking debts. The YSRCP leader questioned as to what Chandrababu did with the Rs 3.60 lakh Crores that he brought in as debts into the state instead of alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan was distributing money to the people by incurring debts.

He reminded the fact that the money was deposited directly into their bank accounts to help them, but it is unfortunate that the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was criticising this is as a wasted effort.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday at the YSRCP Party office premises in Tadepalli, Guntur, Kodali Nani stated that the people in the state would not listen to the Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu anymore if he went around making irresponsible statements about the Government. He asserted that the people were happy that YS Jagan was the Chief Minister.

Mocking the TDP formation day celebrations that took place recently, he said that it was akin to a drama staged by cheap artists. It was rather shameful that Chandrababu, who had once backstabbed the founder of the TDP late NT Rama Rao, was now garlanding the late leader's pictures. Speaking further, Kodali Nani said that Chandrababu had no right to conduct these celebrations and in fact, the TDP was going to wind up in his hands, he predicted. He will be remembered as the leader who insulted the people and scoffed at Chandrababu as someone who went on to scold the public for not voting for him.

Speaking further, the Minister said that it's rather amusing to see that Chandrababu is blaming the people for Nara Lokesh's defeat in the elections. Under the guise of caste groups and his Yellow Media, Chandrababu Naidu continues to abuse the public. He has no right to continue as TDP president, Kodali Nani said.

He expressed confidence that the YSRCP would win the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election with a huge majority of 5 lakhs before signing off.

Also Read: Tirupati: TDP Atchannaidu Opposes Village Volunteer System, Offers RS 10K To Party Cadre