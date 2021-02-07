Peddireddy Gets AP High Court Nod To Go To Madanapalle During President's Visit

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was granted permission by the State High Court to take part in President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Madanapalle in Chittoor district today.

The State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday had issued orders to detain Minister Peddireddy till February 21. Challenging the SEC directives, Peddireddy filed a House Motion Petition in the High Court on Sunday.

The HC granted permission for him to be a part of the official visit of the President. Advocate CV Mohan Reddy presented the arguments on behalf of Minister Peddireddy. The advocate told the court that he was responsible for touring the state as the Minister of Panchayat Raj, in the wake of the ongoing panchayat elections.

The High Court, which heard the petitioner's arguments will deliver its final verdict at 12 noon today.

SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday issued orders directing DGP Gautam Sawang to restrain Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy from leaving his house until February 21, the end of the four-phase panchayat elections in the state. The Minister was also told not to address the media for another 16 days. The orders were issued under Article 243K of the Constitution as the prerogative of the SEC.

