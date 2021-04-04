Pawan Kalyan Is A Rental Mike in Tirupati Bypolls: Perni Nani

AMARAVATI: Minister for Information and Public Relations, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) slammed Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against the State government during his Tirupati electioneering.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister said that Pawan Kalyan has been trying to whip up the Hindu sentiments, thus he is campaigning for BJP, whom he earlier alleged for giving two ‘rotten laddus’ in the name of a special package for the State. He said that Pawan is more like a rental mike, which would be in anyone’s hands that pay for it. He said that politicizing God was not a good thing, and one that commits to such sin shall repay. Perni Nani said that the same Pawan had remained silent when his allies (TDP-BJP government) had demolished numerous temples in Vijayawada city, but now targeting the government alleging the150 temples were destructed in the State.

The Minister said that Pawan Naidu hosted the TDP and BJP sponsored the event and did full justice to the call sheet for what he was paid for. He said that there is no other actor beyond Pawan Kalyan who brilliantly acts in real life than in reel life. Although he asked people to question the YSRCP government on irregularities, the public was in return ready to question him over his vague political stand. In 2014, he gave a slogan ‘Congress hatao, desh ko bachavo’ and stood by Chandrababu Naidu and BJP. However, in 2019, he accused BJP of neglecting southern states and went to polls, joining hands with Communist parties and Mayavati, but again after facing a huge defeat, joined hands with BJP, he added.

Countering the allegations of the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Minister Perni Nani questioned whether Pawan Kalyan knew that Vivekananda Reddy was assassinated during the reign of his partner Chandrababu Naidu or not. He said that CBI is working directly under Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been investigating the case and further criticised Pawan Kalyan for being ignorant and in exile.

Further, the minister said that Pawan Kalyan has no commitment towards people or public service, and only comes out during elections to seek votes. He said that Pawan was never there for Kapu’s and least bothered to stand up for them during hard times in the TDP regime.

