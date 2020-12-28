Many actors from the film industry stepped into politics and created their own mark and there are few others who didn't reach the expectations of the people. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao emerged victorious just after nine months of establishment of Telugu Desam Party.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the political entry of Superstar Rajinikanth. According to the reports, an official information regarding Rajini's political entry would come on December 31st.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, CPI leader Narayana said that NTR and MGR succeeded in both politics and films. He expressed his opinion that Rajinikanth and Pawan Kalyan wouldn't succeed in politics. He further added that it is better for Pawan and Rajini to be in the film industry.

Narayana also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it is ridiculous to say that he is a democrat in the recent Mann Ki Baat program. He said that Modi is lying and his decisions would create problems for the poor and the rich would become more rich. He also criticised the BJP leaders in the state.