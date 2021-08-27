Pawan Kalyan Misfit in Politics, Must Stick To Films: Dharmana Krishna Das

SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das stated that actor turned politician and Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan was a misfit in politics. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that it was better that he stick to doing the usual dance and fight routines in films.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that it would be better not to compare Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Pawan Kalyan as the JSP leader had lost in both the places he had contested.

"YS Jagan is a leader who has visited every village since the inception of the YSR Congress Party. YS Jagan was a leader who had a clear understanding of the geographical conditions of the State. No one in the world will believe if they say that he was not with the people, “ he scoffed. YS Jagan has no competition and was incomparable, he said. Dharmana advised Pawan Kalyan to think twice before criticizing the Chief Minister.

